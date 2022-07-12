Waco-area news briefs: Cooling center open through weekend in Waco

Stage 2 drought restrictions

The city of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions in accordance with its Drought Contingency Plan to conserve available water during an ongoing drought.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with watering days limited based on address. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Mondays and Fridays. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursdays. In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and is prohibited. Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

Cooling center opens

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have a cooling center open from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday at the Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Topics will include voter registration, small business loans and Jumpstart. For more information, call 254-652-9056.

Class of 1957 reunion

The Waco High School graduating Class of 1957 will meet for its 65th class reunion, with lunch and visiting from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

For information, call Ron Benson at 254-744-0376.