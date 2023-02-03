Pro-Life meeting Feb. 12

Julie Wilkinson, a former abortion nurse for a late-term clinic in Boulder, Colorado, will speak during Pro-Life Waco's Second Sunday Luncheon Gathering on Sunday at St. Mary’s Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian buffet will be served throughout the noon hour at a cost of $5. The program will start at 12:45 p.m. Reservations are not required. For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com or call 254-644-0407.

Creole cooking sessions

Waco chef Sheri Raleigh-Yearby will showcase Creole cooking and culture in a free four-Saturday African American Foodways Project at Waco libraries.

The project features recipe development, food tasting and cookbook writing. It will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Future sessions are planned for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Dietary diversity class

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class will showcase the flavors of various cultures, including how to cook specific dishes while focusing on the culture they represent. The focus for February’s class is the Phillipines. The class is free and open to the public.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services’ monthly free legal clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Type 2 diabetes class

Coping 2 Control, a free program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start Feb. 13 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The three-week course is geared toward empowering and equipping individuals with Type 2 diabetes to effectively deal with stress and negative emotions. Successful coping with negative emotions is a recommended strategy to enhance diabetes self-management and quality of life.

Classes will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email Colleen.Foleen@ag.tamu.edu.