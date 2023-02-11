Baylor organ recital

A memorial organ recital featuring former students of longtime Baylor University organ professor Joyce Jones, who died last February, will start at 4 p.m. Sunday at Truett Seminary, 1100 S. Third St.

All of the performers have become professional organists in various venues. The program is free and open to the public.

Healthy baking class

A Healthy Baking with Texas A&M Agrilife class will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

This class is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will demonstrate how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium and added sugars.

Pro-Life Waco

Julie Wilkinson, a former abortion nurse for a late-term clinic in Boulder, Colorado, will speak during Sunday's Pro-Life Waco meeting at St. Mary’s Waco, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian buffet will be served throughout the noon hour at a cost of $5. The program will start at 12:45 p.m. Reservations are not required. For more information, email prolifewaco@gmail.com or call 254-644-0407.

Coping 2 Control

Coping 2 Control, a free program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start Monday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The three-week course is geared toward empowering and equipping individuals with Type 2 diabetes to effectively deal with stress and negative emotions. Successful coping with negative emotions is a recommended strategy to enhance diabetes self-management and quality of life.

Classes will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email Colleen.Foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Waco Mardi Gras Ball

The Waco Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. There will be music by Manhattan, food from The Olive Branch, a silent auction and a traditional auction.

Tickets cost $250 per person and are available at advocacycntr.org.

Metaphysical gathering

The third annual Holistic & Metaphysical Spring Gathering will run from noon to 4 p.m. March 12 at Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite T.

The gathering will feature an inclusive vendor market with space for 80 local vendors, food trucks, performances and free family fun.