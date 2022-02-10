Waco-area news briefs: Coryell County GOP hosts political forum in Oglesby

B-E VFD chili dinner

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will host its annual chili dinner fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.

Tickets cost $12 for the all-you-can-eat meal.

Call 254-315-1159 for more information.

Curbside bulk waste collection

The city solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday for residents located within city council District 2.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated. Please place items at the curb and make sure it’s clear what you’d like to be picked up. The service is for residential customers only.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials or medical waste.

Call 254-299-2612 for more information. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

GOP forum in Oglesby