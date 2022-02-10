Waco-area news briefs: Coryell County GOP political forum in Oglesby

B-E VFD chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will host its annual chili dinner fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Eddy.
Tickets cost $12 for the all-you-can-eat meal.
For more information, call 254-315-1159.
Curbside bulk waste collection
The Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in city council District 2.
Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed at the curb so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.
Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.
For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.
GOP forum in Oglesby
The Republican Party of Coryell County will have a forum for judicial candidates at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St. Doors open at 5 so attendees may visit with local, state and federal candidates in attendance. For more information, email ambertippit.ccrp@gmail.com.
Mayborn wetlands event
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will celebrate World Wetlands Day from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Wetland scientist Robert Doyle, whose research focuses on the restoration of aquatic ecosystems and nitrogen and carbon cycling in reservoir systems, will speak.
The all-ages event is presented in collaboration with Baylor University’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research.
