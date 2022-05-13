Waco-area news briefs: Council for Life Central Texas to hold Celebrating Life Luncheon

Salvation Army Car Show

The Salvation Army of Waco will host a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 300 Webster Ave.

The Untouchables Car Club of Waco is putting on the fundraiser show, which will be family-friendly and outdoors. Attendance is free for spectators, with donations of money or items to stock the food pantry accepted. Entry is $5, or $5 worth of groceries, per car. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. For details, call 254-756-7271.

St. Mary’s church festival

St. Mary’s annual church festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

A fried chicken and sausage meal will start at 10:30 a.m. Events will include live and silent auctions, a country store, garden shop, arts and crafts, and a car show.

Medicare education class

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session is for new enrollees to Medicare and will cover Social Security, Medicare Advantage plans and supplemental insurance. For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Grassroots dinner

Grassroots Community Development will have a dinner and silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Waco Mayor Dillion Meek will be the guest speaker. Individual tickets are $125 at eventbrite.com.

Council for Life lunch

Council for Life Central Texas will have its 2022 Celebrating Life Luncheon at noon Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Anthony Levatino.

Tickets for the event are $75. For more information, call 254-715-6617 or email cflctx@yahoo.com.

