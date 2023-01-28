Waco-area news briefs: Couples painting class set for Feb. 11 at Bledsoe-Miller

Frontage road closures

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 8 a.m. Monday for maintenance work. This section is expected to be closed through Wednesday. Frontage road traffic will be directed onto the northbound I-35 main lanes and will need to use the next available exit to reconnect with the frontage road.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

GriefShare Tuesday

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare with a meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meetings will continue at the same time through April 25.

Cost is $20, but scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

To register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

Valentine’s dance

Historic Waco will have a Valentine’s Sweetheart dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

The event will include refreshments, a chance to learn some ballroom steps, and dancing to the music of years past. The Baylor Ballroom Dance Society will be in attendance to help teach the basics. The event will take place downstairs and upstairs in the East Terrace Ballroom, and vintage clothing is strongly encouraged. Admission is $10, and an RSVP is required.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

La Vega free tax help

Students from La Vega High School's business program will offer free tax-preparation help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Participants should bring all tax documents, ID and Social Security cards for everyone on their tax return. No registration is required.

Couples painting class

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a "Paint Talk" event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.