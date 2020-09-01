Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 press conference Wednesday

Step Up and Scale Down class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services from Bell, Hill and McLennan counties will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, with a kickoff from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes will be held on Zoom, and the cost is $35.
The Step Up & Scale Down program is based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan. The online program will consist of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and will include a weekly weight check-in.
For more information, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, in an effort to help McLennan County residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies, and should make appropriate space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving.
PBR tour stops in Waco
The Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will make its first tour stop at Extraco Events Center Sept. 11-12 as well as Sept. 18-19.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 800-732-1727 or visiting extracoeventscenter.com.
New fan safety protocols are in place, including 50% capacity in the arena.
Weekly COVID-19 press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center, Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center; and Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Region 12 Education Service Center.
The event will be on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 810 and livestreamed at www.wccc.tv. A recording also will be posted at wacotrib.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.