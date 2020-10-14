Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 surge testing continues

COVID-19 surge testing continues

Free COVID-19 testing will be available daily this month in McLennan County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all testing sites except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For registration information and a full schedule, go to covidwaco.com.

Thursday testing sites are Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., through the Franklin Avenue entrance; and McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.

Friday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; McLennan Community College; and Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Saturday testing sites are McLennan Community College, the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Square.

Waco Transit will provide free rides for anyone going to or from a testing site. The free tests are part of a 40,000-test surge for the county allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and provided in partnership with several local entities.

