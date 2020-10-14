Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 surge testing continues

COVID-19 surge testing continues
Free COVID-19 testing will be available daily this month in McLennan County. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all testing sites except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For registration information and a full schedule, go to covidwaco.com.
Thursday testing sites are Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., through the Franklin Avenue entrance; and McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
Friday testing sites are the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; McLennan Community College; and Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.
Saturday testing sites are McLennan Community College, the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Square.
Waco Transit will provide free rides for anyone going to or from a testing site. The free tests are part of a 40,000-test surge for the county allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and provided in partnership with several local entities.
3 days of Brew at the Zoo
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30, and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.
For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Mooreville UMC fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will host its annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, near Chilton. It is a drive-thru-only event. Cost is $10 per plate.
For more information, call 883-7018.
Medicare open enrollment to start
Open enrollment for all Medicare beneficiaries, regardless of age, is Thursday through Dec. 7.
Changes to Medicare Part D plans can be made during open enrollment.
The Area Agency on Aging is available for free benefit counseling services. To set up an appointment, call 292-1855.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
