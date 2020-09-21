Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing added in Lorena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional COVID testing in Lorena

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in September and October. All testing sites are free.

Those interested do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.

A walk-up testing event is Sept. 24-26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. No registration is required.

Waco Fire Station #5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host a drive-through testing event Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host a drive-through testing site Oct. 8-10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Voter registration deadline

Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 19.