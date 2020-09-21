Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing added in Lorena

Additional COVID testing in Lorena
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in September and October. All testing sites are free.
Those interested do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.
A walk-up testing event is Sept. 24-26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave. No registration is required.
Waco Fire Station #5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host a drive-through testing event Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host a drive-through testing site Oct. 8-10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Voter registration deadline
Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 19.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
For more information, call 757-5043.
NAACP to host candidate forum
The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.
Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.
Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.
Pandemic update Wednesday
The City of Waco will host its weekly press conference covering the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday at 1:30 P.M.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Ben Wilson with the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer with Ascension Providence Medical Center, and a representative with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.
The conference will be telecast live on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810, and www.wccc.tv.
A Spanish language version will be available on wccc.tv later Wednesday afternoon.
