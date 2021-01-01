Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing for Waco ISD students, staff

Waco ISD COVID-19 testing
Waco ISD students and staff members will be able to receive COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco High School or from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at University High School. Participants should remain in their vehicle and bring a driver's license. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Results will be returned within 24 hours.
District employees will return to work Monday, and students will resume classes Tuesday.
Community testing to resume Monday
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all order will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
Convalescent plasma donations
Plasma collected from recently recovered COVID-19 patients can provide hope to those who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The plasma from recovered patients is called convalescent plasma and it is being transfused to treat COVID-19. Carter BloodCare is collecting this plasma for hospitals and their patients in our community.
To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, an individual must have complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and meet the regular blood donation guidelines.
To make a donation appointment, call 817-412-5830, text 800-366-2834 or email ConvalescentPlasma@CarterBloodCare.org.
Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and last Monday of each month at the Waco donor center.
