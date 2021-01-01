Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing for Waco ISD students, staff

Waco ISD COVID-19 testing

Waco ISD students and staff members will be able to receive COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco High School or from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at University High School. Participants should remain in their vehicle and bring a driver's license. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Results will be returned within 24 hours.

District employees will return to work Monday, and students will resume classes Tuesday.

Community testing to resume Monday

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for the coming week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.

Downsville VFD chili lunch

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.