Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday

Free COVID-19 testing through Saturday
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing this month and next month. Symptoms are not required to be tested, and all testing is done with a cheek swab.
The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., will host walk-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No registration is required.
Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
For information about scheduled free testing events and other opportunities for testing in McLennan County, visit covidwaco.com/covid-testing/where-to-get-tested.
100 Club assisting family of deputy
The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.
The community can make direct donations by visiting 100clubhot.com. The donate button at the top links to options for support.
Donations are also being accepted at any First National Bank of Central Texas branch location.
For more information, call 337-0822.
Noted architect spotlighted
Baylor's Lifelong Learning will host a Zoom meeting at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 2 featuring a presentation about eminent Waco architect Milton W. Scott.
When discussing significant buildings in today’s Waco, there are a number of notable structures built at the end of the 19th century and into the early 20th century that have the Scott's name attached to them. Examples include downtown landmarks like First Baptist Church of Waco, the former Waco High School, the Roosevelt Hotel and the Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Company building.
The Zoom link will be published at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning under "Events." The link will be available at 9:40 a.m., and the speaker will start at 10 a.m.
