Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday

Free COVID-19 testing through Saturday

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing this month and next month. Symptoms are not required to be tested, and all testing is done with a cheek swab.

The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., will host walk-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No registration is required.

Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

For information about scheduled free testing events and other opportunities for testing in McLennan County, visit covidwaco.com/covid-testing/where-to-get-tested.

100 Club assisting family of deputy

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of McLennan County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.