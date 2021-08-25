Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing sites available in Waco

Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Blood drive
First National Bank of Central Texas will have a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 254-761-6072.
Woodturners symposium
A Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The symposium will feature woodturning demonstrations, supplies, equipment and a large project display gallery, open for the public at no cost.
For more information, call 817-542-4156.
COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:
- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
- Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. There are 200 tests available per day. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The expense for the test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
