Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing sites planned in Waco, Lorena

COVID-19 testing sites in Waco, Lorena
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St.
Symptoms are not required to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab. Registration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing locations set up in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday in Waco.
Sites starting Wednesday include Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive. Testing will be available at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., starting Oct 12.
For days of operation for each site and registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com.
Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.
Texas Master Naturalist registration closing
Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training will start online Tuesday, and enrollment is open until Sunday. Registration costs $80.
Residents of McLennan, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on local ecosystems.
Online classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, and three Saturday field trips will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols.
For more information and application and payment options, go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas.
Voter registration information
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov/register.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
More information is available by calling 757-5043.
