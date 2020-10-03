Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing sites planned in Waco, Lorena

Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training will start online Tuesday, and enrollment is open until Sunday. Registration costs $80.

Residents of McLennan, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on local ecosystems.

Online classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, and three Saturday field trips will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols.

For more information and application and payment options, go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas.

Voter registration information

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.

Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.

Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov/register.