Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics resume
BRIEFLY

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Mart ISD, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 4:30 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340.
  • Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 2 to 6 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 4 to 8 p.m., Valley Mills Hill School, 1 Eagle Way
  • Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Bosqueville ISD, 7636 Rock Creek Road
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, 109 Leo St.

COVID testing available in Waco

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at the following sites:

  • Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, use Entrance 2
  • Thursday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. Registration is required at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The expense for the test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

