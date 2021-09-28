Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Waco

Elk VFD fish fry

The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual fish fry and auction Saturday at the Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway in Hallsburg.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The auction will start at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a drawing.

‘She Kills Monsters’ at MCC

McLennan Theatre will perform “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for MCC students as well as seniors, and are available at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

University class of 1966

University High School's class of 1966 will have a class reunion from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Barn, 1900 Spring Valley Road. A class picture is planned for 6 p.m. The reunion will also feature dinner and dancing.

Cost is $30 per person if tickets are purchased before Oct. 5.

For more information, call 254-855-9405.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics