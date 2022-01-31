Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue this week

Food distribution times, sites

The Central Texas mobile food pantry will distribute free food this week. The distribution will include a variety of fresh and staple foods. Distribution sites and times are:

Wednesday — 10 to 11 a.m., Veterans Affairs clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive; 10 to 11 a.m., Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck.

Friday — 10 to 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Mart, 701 E. Texas Ave.; 10 to 11 a.m., Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St.

For more information, call 512-684-2509.

Medicare information session

An information session on Medicare will take place Feb. 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone with questions about the federal program is encouraged to attend.

Robertson DRT meets

The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of Republic of Texas meets at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Call 254-855-8151 for more information.