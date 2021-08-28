Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue throughout area

COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The vaccination clinic schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly church, 1701 Turner St.
- Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., La Puerta Waco, 500 Webster Ave.; 4:30 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340; 4 to 7 p.m., Axtell ISD, 308 Ottawa
- Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m., South Terrace Apartments, 100 Kennedy Circle; 4:30 to 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 300 Webster Ave.
- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Animal Birth Control Clinic, 3238 Clay Ave.; 2 to 6 p.m., Estella Maxey Place Apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road; 4:30 to 8 p.m., McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway.
Car raffle benefits food pantry
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is having its annual car raffle to raise money to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard. The drawing will be Saturday.
MCC Foundation cancels luncheon
The McLennan Community College Foundation has canceled its scholar, donor and alumni appreciation luncheon, scheduled for Sept. 15, because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Scholarship recipients will produce thank-you video to be distributed by the foundation.
