 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled all week
0 Comments

Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled all week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vaccination clinics set

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will continue hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. All clinics are open to the public.

Monday: Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday: La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive, 5 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Lorena High School, 1 Leopard Way, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday: Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St., 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, 106 W. Lyndale Drive in Robinson, 8 a.m. to noon; Connally High School Cafeteria, 901 N. Lacy Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Financial literacy class

Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.

The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.

To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Diabetes class forming

Wisdom, Power & Control, a four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The classes are free. For more information or register, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert