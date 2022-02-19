Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled all week

Vaccination clinics set
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will continue hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. All clinics are open to the public.
Monday: Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday: La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive, 5 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Lorena High School, 1 Leopard Way, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday: Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St., 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, 106 W. Lyndale Drive in Robinson, 8 a.m. to noon; Connally High School Cafeteria, 901 N. Lacy Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Financial literacy class
Grassroots Community Development will offer a six-week financial literacy class starting March 3.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 14.
To register, go to eventbrite.com.
Diabetes class forming
Wisdom, Power & Control, a four-week program for people with Type 2 diabetes, will start at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
The classes are free. For more information or register, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County at 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
