Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Loving Kindness Ministries, 3220 N. 15th St.
Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Mart ISD, 1100 J.L. Davis Ave.; 4:30 to 7 p.m., La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340.
Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 2 to 6 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 4 to 8 p.m., Valley Mills Hill School, 1 Eagle Way
Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Bosqueville ISD, 7636 Rock Creek Road
Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, 109 Leo St.
Monday Tribune-Herald online only
Monday’s Tribune-Herald will publish online only, in observance of Labor Day. The digital edition is available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com. Regular print publication and office hours will resume Tuesday.
City attractions open Monday
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Park will remain open Monday.
City of Waco offices, landfill and public libraries will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up on Wednesday in the city of Waco.
