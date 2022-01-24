Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites available

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for an appointment at covidwaco.com.
The clinic schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday: Homeless Connect, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., 8 p.m. to noon; La Vega High School cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Thursday: Provident Heights Elementary School, 2415 Bosque Blvd., 4 to 7 p.m.; McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
- Friday: TSTC, 3801 Campus Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You do not need to be a student to attend the clinics at local schools.
COVID-19 testing sites available
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday at McLennan Community College. The PCR test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.
Testing at MCC is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St. Registration is required at dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or by calling 877-355-7978.
Testing at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or by calling 469-536-0807.
