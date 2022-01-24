Waco-area news briefs: COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites available

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for an appointment at covidwaco.com.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

Tuesday: Homeless Connect, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., 8 p.m. to noon; La Vega High School cafeteria, 555 N. Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, 9 a.m. to noon.

Thursday: Provident Heights Elementary School, 2415 Bosque Blvd., 4 to 7 p.m.; McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday: TSTC, 3801 Campus Drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You do not need to be a student to attend the clinics at local schools.

COVID-19 testing sites available