Waco-area news briefs: COVID testing site opens at MCC

COVID testing site at MCC

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing starting this week at McLennan Community College. The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required at https://dashboard.mylabsdirect.com/insurance or call 877-355-7978

Testing open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.

To qualify for free testing, you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Please bring your medical insurance card to your appointment. The expense for the test will be billed to your insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. Please confirm with your insurance provider before scheduling a test. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

