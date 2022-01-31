Waco-area news briefs: COVID vaccination clinics continue this week

Food distribution times, sites
The Central Texas mobile food pantry will distribute free food this week. The distribution will include a variety of fresh and staple foods. Distribution sites and times:
Wednesday: 10-11 a.m., Veterans Affairs Clinic, 4800 Memorial Drive, Waco.; 10-11 a.m., Word of Life Family Worship Center, 193 LCR 412, Groesbeck.
Friday: 10-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church of Mart, 701 E. Texas Ave.; 10-11 a.m., Kosse Community Center, 200 W. Adams St.
For more information, call 512-684-2509.
Medicare information session
An information session on Medicare takes place Thursday, Feb. 17, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone with questions about the federal program is encouraged to attend.
Robertson DOR meets
Sterling C. Robertson Chapter-Daughters of Republic of Texas meets Thursday at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Call 254-855-8151 for more information.
Vaccination clinics set
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. All vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. The vaccination clinic schedule is as follows:
Tuesday: La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 TX-340 Loop), 4:30- 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Wednesday: Pilgrim’s Pride, 2500 E. Lakeshore Dr., 1– 5 p.m. (You do not need to be an employee to attend this clinic); Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres, 9 a.m. - Noon; South Waco Elementary, 2104 Gurley Lane, 4-7 p.m.
