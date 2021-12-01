Waco-area news briefs: Cranfills Gap Lutefisk Dinner

Waco Wonderland returns
Waco Wonderland will return to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of a Ferris wheel, live music, food and merchant vendors, live reindeer, and visits with Santa. A tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show at 7 p.m. will conclude the first evening of holiday festivities.
Saturday will feature the Wonderland Parade at 10 a.m. along Austin Avenue downtown.
Litter cleanup effort
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a Highway 6 cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers should meet at the old gas station at 5138 N. Highway 6, near Speegleville Road.
Supplies, including safety vests, gloves and pickers, will be provided. Papa John’s Pizza will provide lunch. After lunch, volunteers will continue to Lacy Point at Lake Waco to tidy up the boat launch area where Fish on Texas is holding its annual Toys for Tots Tournament.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
Hewitt tree lighting
The city of Hewitt will have a Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Thursday in Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.
Cookies and hot cocoa will be served. Midway ISD Christmas carolers will perform and Santa will make an appearance. There will also be a Toys for Tots donation site.
Lutefisk dinner Saturday
The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold its 56th annual Lutefisk Dinner from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Second St.
Proceeds from the Norwegian meal of lutefisk, plus turkey, dressing and all the fixings served family-style, benefit Cranfills Gap ISD.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.
For more information, call 254-253-1210.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.