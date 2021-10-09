Waco-area news briefs: Crawford Historical Society activities at Tonkawa Falls Park Saturday

Tonkawa Falls special event

The Crawford Community Historical Society will host a day of activities at from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tonkawa Falls Park on East Fourth Street, focused on the historical Tonkawa Tribe petroglyphs that have been documented, mapped and researched by various Texas and national historical groups.

The celebration is to educate the public on the petroglyphs and provide fun-filled family activities.

Guest Speakers beginning at 1 p.m. include Becky Shelton, Texas Historical Commission; David Lintz, Central Texas Archeological Society; and Bill Atlee who mapped the petroglyphs.

Free activities begin at 11 a.m. and include music, horseshoes, croquet, a silent auction, children's activities and a team volleyball tournament. Various food and baked goods will be for sale.

For more information, email crawfordhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Medicare enrollment class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.