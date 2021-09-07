Waco-area news briefs: Crawford homecoming parade Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available at covidwaco.com. The schedule is as follows:
- Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive; 2 to 6 p.m., Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave.; 4 to 8 p.m., Valley Mills High School, 1 Eagle Way
- Thursday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., Bosqueville ISD, 7636 Rock Creek Road
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Harmony School of Innovation, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott VFD, 109 Leo St.
Crawford homecoming parade
The Crawford ISD homecoming parade is 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the varsity cheerleaders. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m.
All parade participants and spectators are invited to attend a pep rally and senior slideshow immediately following the parade in the high school gym.
Parade entry deadline has passed.
For more information, email Angie Slaughter at cheer@crawford-isd.net.
Bridge lessons begin Thursday
Two bridge clubs will be offering free lessons starting Thursday at Sul Ross Senior Citizen Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Monday Slammers lessons will teach basic bridge skills. The Sul Ross Bridge Club lessons are designed to strengthen bridge skills and add conventions to the bridge player’s tool kit.
For more information, call 254-836-7026.
