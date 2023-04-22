'Good Hair/Bad Hair' event

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host the event “Good Hair/Bad Hair” Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Program includes models of hairstyles, panel and group discussions on aspects of discrimination based on hair styles in various arenas of life. Dinner is provided by CRRC board, with donations encouraged. Reservations are required by Tuesday. Call or text 254-717-7903 or email crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Shakespeare in Goldthwaite

The Texas Commission on the Arts is sponsoring the Texas Shakespeare Festival's production tour through rural Texas this year, and they are visiting Goldthwaite Tuesday

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be performed at the Goldthwaite Theatre, 1219 Fisher St., Goldthwaite from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There is no cost to see the play, but only the first 150 people through the doors of the theater will have a seat. Anyone else will have to stand. A donations-only spaghetti supper will be available after the play. Doors to the Goldthwaite Theatre will open at 5:30.

Call 325-451-1075 for more information.

Spring night on the farm

World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The event marks the organization’s 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event, which will showcase homegrown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small-plate style to allow guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

All proceeds will support the organization’s Spring 2023 Produce Prescription Cooking Program with Waco Family Medicine. To register, go to worldhungerrelief.org.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and childwatch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

MCC to present ‘Love/Sick’

McLennan Community College Theatre will present “Love/Sick” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. April 30 in Room 110 of MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.

Love, romance, and heartbreak abound in playwright John Cariani’s follow-up to his widely produced “Almost, Maine.” Against the backdrop of a grocery superstore, viewers discover nine stories featuring nine couples at divergent points of courtship, passion and misery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, and free for MCC faculty, staff and students.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the MCC Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Walk to End Epilepsy

Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas hosts its Walk to End Epilepsy event Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event is free and is designed to help those living with epilepsy fight against the struggles that come with their diagnosis. The walk allows participants to share their stories, learn more about epilepsy, and connect with others affected by epilepsy, all while raising funds.

Proceeds will help the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas continue providing outstanding programs, such as vital clinic services, family support services, youth development programs, and community education.

For more information, call 512-876-8471.

Mission Waco World 5K

Mission Waco World 5K and Fun Run is April 29 beginning at 8 a.m. at Mission Waco Jubilee Park, Colcord and North 15th.

All proceeds benefit programs of Mission Waco Mission World.

Register at missionwaco.org/raceone.

Boys to Men Conference

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will host a Boys to Men Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. This youth-mentoring workshop is free to attend for boys ages 10 to 17 and will include fun activities.

For information, call 254-750-8684.