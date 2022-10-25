Waco-area news briefs: CRRC meeting to feature 'Perspectives on Hate'

CRRC program Thursday
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.
A four-member panel will address “Perspectives on Hate,” including how we learn hate, experiences caused by hate, internalized racism where hate turns inward, and how we can battle us-against-them attitudes.
Dinner will be provided. Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.
Pancake supper Thursday
Waco Founder Lions Club's fall pancake supper will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the programs and activities of the Waco Founder Lions Club.
Food giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
HSCT Halloween bash
The Humane Society of Central Texas will have its 2022 Halloween bash from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will include dinner, dancing, costume contests, prizes, silent auctions and entertainment.
Tickets are $200 per person. To order, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howloween-bash-2022-tickets-369027650637.
Sitting Up With the Dead
Historic Waco will have a "Sitting Up With the Dead" event from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $20.
Participants will experience a night of Victorian funeral customs, including tours, vendors and snacks.
For more information, call 254-753-5166.
Haunted house Saturday
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will have its annual Fright Night at the Rite haunted house event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Activities will also include a special play, “Halloween Show,” presented by Waco Children’s Theatre at 6 and 8, a costume contest, bounce house and concessions. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.
For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-715-8280, or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.
