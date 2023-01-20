Waco-area news briefs: CRRC to host 'What We Believe vs. What is Fact'

Westphalia blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will conduct a blood drive from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000. A sausage and pancake breakfast will be provided starting at 9 a.m. to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.

A photo ID is required to donate. To schedule an appointment, go to bswblood.com.

Step Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program Tuesday at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Meet the police chiefs

The Waco NAACP will have a Meet the Chiefs event as its program Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

The police chiefs from Waco and several surrounding cities will be in attendance.

Refreshments will be served.

CenTex Teen Book Fest

CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, presented by LitWaco, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Indian Spring-G.W. Carver Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event will include 16 diverse middle grade and young adult authors, author panels, a literary cosplay contest, door prizes and storytelling.

For more information, call Tracy Guillory at 254-313-8538.

First Pitch Luncheon

The 2023 First Pitch Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $55 and are available at wacochamber.com/first-pitch/.

The event will feature guest speaker Shawn Tolleson and previews from Baylor University and McLennan Community College baseball and softball coaches.

Race relations coalition

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program, titled “What We Believe vs. What is Fact,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Reservations must be made by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.