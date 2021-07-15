Waco-area news briefs: CRRC webinar Tuesday: 'How Do We Learn Racism?'

Faith Walk barbecue dinner

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.

Plates cost $10. To pre-order, call 254-235-1595.

Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.

The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.

The free vaccination clinic is for La Vega ISD students and their families and the Bellmead community.

For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.

First Methodist VBS

First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The theme is an exploration of how we are treasured by God. Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.