Waco-area news briefs: CRRC webinar Tuesday: 'How Do We Learn Racism?'

Faith Walk barbecue dinner
Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue chicken and sausage plate dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward parking lot improvements at the church.
Plates cost $10. To pre-order, call 254-235-1595.
Prizes will be given away as part of a raffle.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega ISD will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340.
The follow-up clinic for the second dose will be Aug. 9.
The free vaccination clinic is for La Vega ISD students and their families and the Bellmead community.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson 254-299-6700.
First Methodist VBS
First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The theme is an exploration of how we are treasured by God. Children in pre-K through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 254-772-5630 or email tara@firstwaco.com.
East Waco Farmers Market
The East Waco Farmers Market, 500 Elm Ave., will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for its summer farm workshops. Workshop topics include beekeeping, gardening in rich soil, growing in a high tunnel and others pertaining to gardening.
The workshops will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
'How Do We Learn Racism?'
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A panel of five will address “How Do We Learn Racism?” covering topics like growing up with a KKK-member father, growing up completely unaware of the concept of race until grown, and race and the media. Registration is required by calling 254-717-7903.
