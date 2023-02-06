Bound for the Brave 5K

A Bound For The Brave 5K/10K Run will start at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estates Drive.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club to assist families of first responders who were injured or killed in the line of duty.

Registration costs $30. To sign up, go to discoverwoodway.com/events or runsignup.com.

‘42’ domino tournament

The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council “42” Domino Tournament will be held Feb. 19 at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by play at 12:30. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player.

For more information, call 254-721-4443 or 254-985-2510.

STAAR testing help

Free STAAR test tutoring will be available at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., through April 5 for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. Registration is not required.

The schedule is as follows:

Grade 3: Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Grades 4-5: Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Call 254-750-8677 for more information.

Mediterranean cooking

Cultural Arts of Waco presents Cruising the Mediterranean on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. at Anthem Stories, 800 Austin Ave.

Dinner includes Caprese salad, Tuscan chicken and shrimp linguine, wine and live music.

A silent auction is also planned.

For more information or tickets, call 254-723-6830.

CenTex Teen Book Fest

CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, presented by LitWaco, is Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Indian Spring/Carver Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event includes 16-plus diverse middle grade and young adult authors, author panels, a literary cosplay contest, door prizes and storytelling.

Call Tracy Guillory at 254-313-8538 for more information.

Valentine Luncheon

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, is hosting its annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon is open to all the public who have lost their spouse or significant other. RSVP is required by noon, Monday, Feb. 6, by calling 254-752-5900.