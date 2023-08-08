Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will hold its annual new shoe drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, collecting new shoes for kids in the foster care system.

To take part, buy new shoes from kids size 7 to adult size 12, or gift cards to Amazon, Walmart or Target. Drop them off at Cultivate 7twelve, the Dunnam & Dunnam law firm at 4125 W. Waco Drive, or Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP at 401 W. Highway 6.

Shoporama Saturday

A Shoporama "girls day out" shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will feature handcrafted art and home decor, sparkly jewels, vintage styles, modern trends, one-of-a-kind designs, boutiques, gourmet food and more.

Admission is free.

PACT Act deadline

All military veterans who served in locations with burn pits, or who received other toxic exposure, are reminded that claims under the PACT Act filed before Wednesday will be backdated one year to the signing of the law. For more information, contact Steve Hernandez, McLennan County veterans service officer, at 254-297-7171 or visit Veterans One Stop, 2010 La Salle Ave.

Wine-tasting class

The McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a wine-tasting class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Students will learn how to observe and describe red wines from different regions, and how to pair them with meats and cheeses.

The cost is $49. To register, go to cereg.mclennan.edu.

HOT Leather Show

The Heart of Texas Leather Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The trade show is open to the public. Admission is free.

Workshops are also available Tuesday through Saturday. To register, go to leathercraftersjournal.com/heart-of-texas/workshops/.

Southern brunch at TSTC

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature a Southern brunch this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

Jurassic Safari program

Jurassic Safari, an augmented reality experience for kids, will open Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Participants can see virtual reality dinosaurs moving around their habitat, hear dinosaur sounds, see how they walk and learn interesting facts. There are 12 dinosaurs to find.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

For more information, call 254-750-8621 or email jamesa@wacotx.gov.

Family night with 'Luca'

The Woodway Public Safety Department will hold a family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.

Admission is free, including snacks, for a screening of the 2021 animated film "Luca."

Free appraisal fair

Cedar Chest Antique Mall, 31707 W. Highway 84 in McGregor, will host a free appraisal fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Experts will be on-site to evaluate items at no cost, similar to the format used in the popular television show “Antiques Roadshow.” Limit one item per person.

For more information, call 254-840-2300.

‘Phantom’ silent movie

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” with organist Jim Pitts accompanying the film, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

An ice cream social will precede the screening at 6, and the movie, with one intermission, will end before 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be served.

Admission is free.

GriefShare session

GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief due to loss of a friend, relative or family member, will start a 13-week course Wednesday at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive. The weekly sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what is normal in the grief process. Materials are $20 per person. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Karen or Steve at 254-772-5630.