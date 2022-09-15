Waco-area news briefs: Cultivate 7twelve to host Cocktails and Kittens fundraiser (copy)

Walk for the Homeless

Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will start at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

During the two-mile walk, participants will hear about resources available for Waco’s homeless population. The walk will end at Church Under the Bridge at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., with transportation provided back to the Meyer Center.

Donations to purchase a pair of shoes to be distributed at the event can be made at missionwaco.org/donate.

Medicare class

A Medicare education class for people new to the program, or soon to be eligible, will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will also offer instruction about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Jigsaw puzzle swap

There will be a jigsaw puzzle swap meet Saturday on the patio at Hewitt Public Library.

Each puzzle should be in a zip-close bag in its box. Puzzles with missing pieces are discouraged.

For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Cocktails and Kittens

Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave., will have a Cocktails and Kittens event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

There will be snacks, drinks and auction items. All proceeds will go to help kittens and cats in the Waco area.

For more information, call 254-752-4371.

Waco Walks at the VA

Waco Walks will have a narrated walk at 9 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet in the Building 2 parking lot.

When the veterans hospital opened in Waco in 1932 as the state's only veterans facility "dedicated to treating mental illness brought on by the horrors of war." Today, 90 years later, the center is still serving veterans in Central Texas.