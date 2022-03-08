Waco-area news briefs: Cultural Arts of Waco fundraiser Friday, Saturday

Kiwanis Seniors anniversary

Kiwanis Seniors of Waco will celebrate its 35th year in Waco from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Golden Corral, 681 N. Valley Mills Drive. Cost is $10.

The event will feature the club’s accomplishments over the years. For more information, call 817-991-1343.

Parkinson’s program

The Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregivers Support group invites members and the public to hear LSVT BIG therapists from Ascension Providence at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

LSVT is an exercise program for Parkinson’s patients to help improve balance, range of motion and speech.

For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

'Divas 2022' fundraiser

“Divas 2022,” a fundraiser for the Waco Cultural Arts Festival, will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

The event will include sweet and savory food, drinks, music, dance, “loads of glam,” and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 each. All proceeds benefit Cultural Arts of Waco, including the annual festival.

To reserve a table, go to app.hellofund.com/form/81M62y3d or call 254-776-1591.

Texas Clogging Council Rally

The 43rd annual Texas Clogging Council Rally will run from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

For details, go to texas-clogging.com. Beginner lessons will be available, along with vendors.

