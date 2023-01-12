Waco-area news briefs: Cultural cooking class Saturday at South Waco Library

Academy taking applications

Waco City Academy, a ten-week class that teaches civic engagement and local government, is accepting applications through 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Sessions will include presentations and interactive activities from each city of Waco department to show day-to-day challenges of running a local government. Waco City Academy will take place on nine Thursday evenings plus a Saturday session. Graduates will be recognized at a City Council meeting.

To apply, go to waco-texas.com/cityacademy. For more information, call 254-750-5774.

Cultural cooking class

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class showcases the flavors of various cultures, including how to cook specific dishes while focusing on the culture they represent. The focus for January’s class is India. The class is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Reconciliation Sunday

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Racial Reconciliation Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under Interstate 35 at South Fifth St.

Daniel Hill, assistant professor of Christian theology at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, is the guest speaker.

Baylor emeritus professor Robert Darden will also present a portion of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project.