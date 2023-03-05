Free tax preparation

Students from La Vega High School's business program are providing free tax preparation at local libraries. Filers should bring all tax documents, ID and Social Security cards for everyone on the tax form.

No appointment is needed, with help offered first come, first served.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13, 20 and 27, Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in March, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Cultural cooking

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class showcases the flavors of various cultures, including how to cook specific dishes while focusing on the culture they represent. The focus for March is Polish food. The class is free and no registration is required.

Spring break activities

Children’s librarians from the Waco-McLennan County Library will lead storytimes and free tours of local attractions starting at 10:30 a.m. daily during spring break.

Monday: McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tuesday: Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.

Wednesday: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail

Thursday: Bear Habitat, Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade

Friday: Storywalk celebration at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Rotary Club

Waco Rotary Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Daniel Thompson with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network will speak.

The meeting is free, but lunch costs $20. RSVP to wacorotary@gmail.com.

For more information, call 254-776-2115.

Ranger roundup

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Texas Ranger reenactors and an actual Texas Ranger will be on hand. Activities are included with regular museum admission. Texas Ranger Talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reenactors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Member Cindy Boney will present a program on developing your own decorative lettering exemplar during a Waco Calligraphy Guild meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.