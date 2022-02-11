Waco-area news briefs: Curbside bulk waste pickup set for Saturday

B-E VFD chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will host its annual chili dinner fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive.
Tickets cost $12 for the all-you-can-eat meal.
For more information, call 254-315-1159.
Curbside bulk waste collection
The Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in city council District 2.
Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed at the curb so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.
Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.
For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.
Organ recital Sunday
Joyce Jones will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Sunday in Truett Seminary's Powell Chapel at Baylor University, 1100 S. Third St.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-772-2831.
Hillcrest blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Dianelle Manalo at 254-202-4805.
Class of 1975 reunion
The Waco High School Class of 1975 will have its delayed 45th reunion from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 26 at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave.
For more information, email wacohs75@gmail.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.