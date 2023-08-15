Czech Heritage Society

The McLennan-Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.

Plans for Westfest on Labor Day weekend will be discussed.

For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Eddy Masonic fundraiser

The Eddy Masonic Lodge No. 797, 208 W. Fourth St. in Bruceville-Eddy, will hold a burger fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10, which includes a burger, fries and a drink.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

City golf championship

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave., will host the annual Waco City Golf Championship on Saturday and Sunday.

The competition dates to 1930 and will include flighted tournaments for players in a variety of divisions, along with a championship flight to determine the best in Waco.

To sign up, call 254-745-6009. Entry is $150 per player, and the deadline to register is 6 p.m. Thursday. Players must be permanent residents of McLennan County and at least 16 years old.

There will be no senior flights or senior tees. A separate Waco City Senior Championship for players 55 and older will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Bento boxes for kids

A Kids in Kitchen class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will feature bento box creations. Children age 5 to 15 will get to play with their foods and create fun ways to eat their lunch, veggies included.

Cost is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers.

Each child will leave with their own bento box. For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

‘Mining the Pacific’

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Mining the Pacific Ocean” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explores the techniques of deep sea mining, the importance of critical minerals and possible damage to marine ecosystems.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Lifelong Learning talk

Nancy Grayson will speak at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at a coffee talk event sponsored by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning program.

The title of her talk is “Yes … It Really Is About Overalls,” and will include stories about her work as founder of Rapoport Academy, as well as building houses, running Lula Jane’s bakery and writing a cookbook.

Refreshments will be served at 9:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Making a charcuterie board





The McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department is offering several upcoming evening classes on making a charcuterie board.

The costs range from $89 to $105. To register, go to cereg.mclennan.edu. The classes include basics on Thursday and Oct. 26, vegetarian theme on Sept. 28 and fall theme on Nov. 21.Youth flag football

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Aug. 25. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Eclipse watch party

VIP tickets are sold out for the city of Waco’s total eclipse watch party, which will be held April 8, 2024, at Touchdown Alley outside Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

General admission tickets are still available, priced at $20 for adults and $10 for ages 5-17. Younger children are free.

A four-day festival is planned that includes eclipse-themed concerts, a fun run and a science, technology, engineering, arts and math festival.

Tickets, which include appropriate viewing glasses, are available at eclipseovertexas2024.com.