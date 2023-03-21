Dementia stigma

Dr. Natalee Oliver will discuss the stigmas that often result from a dementia diagnosis, in a program from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room D102 of the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College.

The program will cover ways to deal with negativity and explore strategies to navigate negative changes.

To register or for more information, visit alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900 or 254-232-4449.

Poetry reading

Baylor University Press and the Baylor Department of English will co-sponsor a poetry reading by United Kingdom poet John Greening at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Armstrong Browning Library’s Foyer of Meditation.

Greening will read from his recently published volume “The Interpretation of Owls: Selected Poems, 1977–2022,” edited by Baylor English department chair Kevin Gardner.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email david_aycock@baylor.edu.

Youth track and field

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco youth summer track and field program for kids age 5 to 18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in track meets throughout the summer, and have the chance to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Hazardous waste day

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 501 Schroeder Drive.

The free service is for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Storytelling guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Czech Heritage Society

The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road in West.

The chapter's queen and junior pageants contestants will be featured. Fellowship and light lunch will follow the program. For more information, call 903-393-2890.