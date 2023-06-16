Dads get in free

Dads get in free Saturday and Sunday at Hawaiian Falls in Waco as part of the park's Father's Day promotion.

There will be dad-themed games and prizes, and special prices on adult refreshments.

Hafertepe book signing

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host a book signing from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday with Kenneth Hafertepe, author of the recently released "Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas."

Hafertepe is a scholar, author, and professor of museum studies at Baylor University. He is an authority of American material culture and decorative arts, and historic preservation, especially in Texas. Hafertepe has published seven books and co-edited two more.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. June 27 in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. Moulton will speak on "Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource," discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. Everyone welcome is and everything is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and green carts collected later, on Wednesday.

Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed. The landfill will be closed to the public.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open for their regular hours Monday.

Waco Big Bird fly-in

The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club's 23rd annual Waco Big Bird fly-in will continue Saturday at the club field at Lake Waco’s Speegleville Park, 3400 Overflow Road.

The event is free to the public and will include concessions and public restrooms.

The event will wrap up at 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 254-493-6743 or visit www.hotmac.org.

Lions Park survey

A community survey on the planned redevelopment of Lions Park remains open through Sunday. It gives an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the park.

To take the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/DZS55Q9.

Cooling center this week

Due to the impending high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

Car, bike show

American Legion Post No. 273 will hold a car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

Entry fee is $20 per vehicle. Categories include classic and modern cars and trucks, specialty, motorcycle, most unique, judges’ choice and spectators’ choice.

All proceeds benefit Post No. 273.

Juneteenth parade set

Waco’s annual Juneteenth parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from Heritage Square in downtown Waco.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join in supporting and partaking in the Juneteenth celebration.

Radio club field day

The Heart of Texas Amateur Radio Club will hold a Ham Radio Field Day from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Club members will spend about 24 hours actively using their ham radios and will be available to discuss various operations and radio equipment. The public is invited to “Get on the Air” on a special station with the assistance of a licensed radio operator.

The event is free and open to all ages. Field Day is an opportunity to demonstrate to local organizations, and the public, ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location, create an independent wireless communications network, and how amateur radio operators might serve in an emergency.

Scouts will have an opportunity to earn the radio merit badge. A classroom will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email mike@na5x.com.