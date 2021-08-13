Waco-area news briefs: DAR hosts lineage workshop Saturday

Peace Lutheran GriefShare

Peace Lutheran Church is starting a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly through Nov. 9 in the fellowship hall at the church, 9301 Panther Way.

As the group is meeting in-person, masks are suggested for attendees who have not been vaccinated.

The program cost is $15, which covers the workbook and additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.

To pre-register contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.

Waco Aglow meets

Waco Aglow will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd.

For more information, call 495-7872.

Downs DAR lineage workshop

The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its third annual lineage workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

The workshop is free to women 18 years of age or older who are interested in joining the DAR.