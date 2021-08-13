Waco-area news briefs: DAR hosts lineage workshop Saturday

Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church is starting a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly through Nov. 9 in the fellowship hall at the church, 9301 Panther Way.
As the group is meeting in-person, masks are suggested for attendees who have not been vaccinated.
The program cost is $15, which covers the workbook and additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To pre-register contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.
Waco Aglow meets
Waco Aglow will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Liberty Virtual Office, 7215 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call 495-7872.
Downs DAR lineage workshop
The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its third annual lineage workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
The workshop is free to women 18 years of age or older who are interested in joining the DAR.
Topics to be covered include DAR membership qualifications, what it takes to establish lineage, research strategies and how to complete an application for membership.
Attendees should bring any documentation collected so far — birth, marriage and death certificates for the attendee, parents and grandparents. Those who haven’t started to collect family documentation can learn about the steps needed to document direct bloodline descent from their ancestors.
Reservations are not required. For additional information, call 254-754-5119.
