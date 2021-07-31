Waco-area news briefs: DAR lineage workshop set for Aug. 14

DAR lineage workshop Aug. 14

The Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its third annual lineage workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

The workshop is free to women 18 or older who are interested in joining the DAR.

Topics to be covered are DAR membership qualifications, what it takes to establish lineage, research strategies, and how to complete an application for membership.

Attendees should bring any documentation collected so far: birth, marriage, and death certificates for the attendee, parents, and grandparents. Those who have not started to collect family documentation can learn about the steps needed to document lineage.

For more information, call registrar Peggy Duty at 254-754-5119.

Because of space restrictions, children under 18 cannot be accommodated.

