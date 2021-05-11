 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Deadline for Master Gardener applications is Thursday
BRIEFLY

Master Gardeners applications

McLennan County Master Gardeners is accepting applications for the first time in three years.

Applications are being accepted through Thursday.

For more information, call Debbie Vanous at 254-248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 254-717-3854.

History presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host an African-American history presentation by Dannie Archie and a presentation by city of Waco neighborhood engagement officials at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The public is invited.

Parkinson's group discussion

Heart O' Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers Support will host a discussion group at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.

For more information, call 254-716-4402.

Bosque Tour de Norway

The 2021 Bosque Tour de Norway bicycle ride will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Clifton High School, 1101 N. Avenue Q.

Organizers will have four routes to choose from: 20, 40, 60 and 80 miles, each passing through the beauty of the top of Texas Hill Country and the historical Norse community.

Packet pickup will start at 6 a.m. in the Clifton High School Gym.

For more information, call the Clifton Chamber of Commerce at 254-675-3720.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.

The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways and lots of dogs. There will be a microchip clinic.

Ladies Koinonia Reunion

God’s House of Prayer Church Women’s Ministry presents Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St. in McGregor.

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

Free vision screenings

More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention May 20-22 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. May 22 in the Chisholm Ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.

