Waco-area news briefs: Deadline for Master Gardener applications is Thursday

Packet pickup will start at 6 a.m. in the Clifton High School Gym.

For more information, call the Clifton Chamber of Commerce at 254-675-3720.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

Bellmead Animal Control will have Family Dog Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brame Park, between Oak Grove Drive and Hogan Lane.

The event will feature vendors, music, giveaways and lots of dogs. There will be a microchip clinic.

Ladies Koinonia Reunion

God’s House of Prayer Church Women’s Ministry presents Ladies Koinonia Reunion at noon Saturday at the McGregor Senior Center, 416 W. Second St. in McGregor.

For more information, call Patsy Reed at 254-339-4846.

Free vision screenings

More than 400 Lions Club members will attend the annual Texas State Lions Convention May 20-22 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Free digital vision screenings for children and diabetes screenings will be available from 2-5 p.m. May 22 in the Chisholm Ballroom. An optometrist will be onsite to provide a follow-up eye exam should the screening indicate the need for follow-up care. No appointment is necessary.

