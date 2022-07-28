Waco-area news briefs: Deadline for Professional Food Manager Certification Training class

La Salle shuttle meeting

Waco Transit System will start a public participation process to transition its La Salle Circle Shuttle from a free service to a fare-based fixed route. Waco Transit will hold public information meetings at noon and 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at its offices, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.

Waco Transit plans to start charging fares on the La Salle route Oct. 1. The fare will be consistent with all fixed-route services provided by Waco Transit.

For more information, call 254-750-1900.

Food manager certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will offer a Certified Professional Food Manager training course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Aug. 8 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Registration deadline is Friday. For more information, call Colleen Foleen at 254-757-5180.

China Spring Farmers Market

The China Spring Farmers Market will debut from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at First Baptist Church of China Spring, 301 Illinois Ave.

The traditional farmers market will not include crafts or food and beverage trucks. New vendors are welcome. Plenty of parking, including handicapped parking, will be available.

For more information, call 925-997-5704.

Duty reception

Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host an appreciation party for outgoing McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is $30, part of which will fund a scholarship for an outstanding local McLennan County student. Contributions should be made by Friday at secure.actblue.com/donate/marydutyappreciationcelebration.