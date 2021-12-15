Waco-area news briefs: Deadline nears to apply for roof repair program

Christmas concert
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Entertainment will be provided by the cast of the Stars Over Texas Jamboree. Doors open at 6.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or on eventbrite.com. For more information, call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942 or go to leelockwood.org. A portion of the proceeds benefits the nonprofit Scottish Rite Charities.
Roof repair program
Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its roof repair program to help low-income families. The organization has enough funding to repair approximately 22 roofs.
Applications are available at grassrootswaco.org and will be accepted through Friday. Assessment of applications will continue next month.
For more information, call Brian Shavers 254-235-7358, ext. 210.
Christmas light display
Waco Moving Co., 3417 Hillcrest Drive, is putting on a Christmas light show from 6:20 to 10:30 p.m. nightly.
Free parking is available across the street. The 40-minute show is on a continuous loop.
Tour of lights
The Waco Trolley tour service is offering a 90-minute tour of Christmas lighting displays in the area.
The tour runs through Dec. 28, except Christmas Day, and costs $20 per person. For more information, go to www.thewacotrolley.com.
Holiday open house
Waco women are invited to a holiday open house at the Waco Federated Women's Club clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include music and refreshments along with a tour of the clubhouse.
Tickets are $5, with proceeds supporting Waco Federated Women's Clubs.
