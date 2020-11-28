Waco-area news briefs: Deck the Halls features gingerbread house kits

Deck the Halls Gingerbread Bash

The Junior League of Waco is selling gingerbread kits to support its new initiative, the Power of Pre-K. The kits cost $35 and include a pre-assembled gingerbread house with icing and candy for decorating, a reindeer ornament craft project and a festive tablecloth.

For more information or to order a kit, visit www.jlwaco.org/deck-the-halls. The kits will be available for pickup Dec. 4-6 at Clifton House, and delivery options are also available.

The Junior League canceled its usual Deck the Halls Gift Market in light of COVID-19.

The Junior League also is asking for donations of gingerbread kits to Waco ISD families enrolled in the Inspiracion program.

For more information, call 523-8932 or email at pr@juniorleaguewaco.org.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.