Waco-area news briefs: Deck the Halls features gingerbread house kits

Deck the Halls Gingerbread Bash
The Junior League of Waco is selling gingerbread kits to support its new initiative, the Power of Pre-K. The kits cost $35 and include a pre-assembled gingerbread house with icing and candy for decorating, a reindeer ornament craft project and a festive tablecloth.
For more information or to order a kit, visit www.jlwaco.org/deck-the-halls. The kits will be available for pickup Dec. 4-6 at Clifton House, and delivery options are also available.
The Junior League canceled its usual Deck the Halls Gift Market in light of COVID-19.
The Junior League also is asking for donations of gingerbread kits to Waco ISD families enrolled in the Inspiracion program.
For more information, call 523-8932 or email at pr@juniorleaguewaco.org.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with the distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
The distributions is primarily designed as drive-thru events. Before driving through, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.
Free COVID-19 testing to resume Monday
Free COVID-19 testing will resume Monday in McLennan County. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Monday: West Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru.
Tuesday-Thursday: McLennan Community College; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
