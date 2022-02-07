Waco-area news briefs: Dewey Center hosts mini museum experience on African Americans' impact

Freestone County Retired Teachers Association will have its third annual chili supper and legislative forum Thursday at the Fairfield High School Cafeteria, 631 Oak St. in Fairfield. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the forum at 5:30.

The forum will feature 22 confirmed federal, state and local candidates in attendance.

Nothing political can be brought onto school campus, including flyers, cards and signs.

Martin Museum reception

For more information, call 903-388-0950.

Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave., is hosting an artist talk and reception with painter John Harlan Norris at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

