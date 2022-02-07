Waco-area news briefs: Dewey Center hosts mini museum experience on African Americans' impact

Black history program
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., is hosting a mini museum experience on showcasing African Americans' impact on our nation and world Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event is free and sponsored by Waco Parks and Recreation.
For questions or information, call 254-750-8677.
Salvation Army DIY Night
The Salvation Army Waco/McLennan County will have a Women's DIY Night: Macramé Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 1225 S. Interstate 35 frontage road.
Supplies and light refreshments are included for $10 per person. RSVP at the thrift store at 4721 W. Waco Drive or call 254-756-7271 with questions.
Watercolor Society meeting
Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Monica Pate will present a watercolor demonstration.
For more information, email jvtexas66@gmail.com.
Freestone County forum
Freestone County Retired Teachers Association will have its third annual chili supper and legislative forum Thursday at the Fairfield High School Cafeteria, 631 Oak St. in Fairfield. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the forum at 5:30.
The forum will feature 22 confirmed federal, state and local candidates in attendance.
Nothing political can be brought onto school campus, including flyers, cards and signs.
Martin Museum reception
For more information, call 903-388-0950.
Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave., is hosting an artist talk and reception with painter John Harlan Norris at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.