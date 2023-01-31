Waco-area news briefs: Dewey Center remains open as warming station

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living. For more information, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Hearts in the Arts Gala

Reservations are open for the 21st annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation. This year’s gala will feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the theater performance at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Dessert will be served at intermission.

The MCC production is directed by Kelly Parker and choreographed by Joe Taylor. Honorary Hearts in the Arts Chair Nell Hawkins will host the evening as Morticia Addams.

Reservations are due by Feb. 16. Contact the McLennan Community College Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

City opens warming center

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., is open as warming center due to the winter storm. It will remain open through 8 a.m. Thursday. Hours may be extended based on weather conditions.

Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be on-site for the operations of the center. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

Couples painting class

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a “Paint Talk” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.

Adopt a local park

Waco Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with Keep Waco Beautiful, is sponsoring a program to adopt a local park.

The Adopt-A-Park program allows groups, businesses, neighborhood associations, individuals and families to become stewards of the city’s parks.

To sign up or for more information, call Keep Waco Beautiful at 254-339-1077.