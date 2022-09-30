Waco-area news briefs: Dewey Center to host National Night Out event Tuesday

Dog training classes

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club will start Oct. 13. They will be the last classes until January.

The classes teach manners and control for daily living. Participants should bring proof of current vaccinations.

For more information, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157.

Lecture on Russia, China

“The Twilight Struggle: What History Can Teach Us About America’s Rivalries with China and Russia Today,” presented by Hal Brands, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Building in the fifth floor conference center.

Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

To RSVP, go to baylor.edu/honorscollege/events. The event is part of the Laura Jackson Endowed Lectureship in World Issues.

Waco Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship will meet at noon Thursday at Uncle Dan's BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

Wayne Hampton is guest speaker.

For more information, email benhagins3672@gmail.com.

MCC Wind Ensemble concert

McLennan Community College's Wind Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center at MCC.

For more information, call 254-299-8833.

National Night Out

A National Night Out celebration will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

The event presented by the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association and Dewey staff will include free food, music, games, family activities, fitness demonstrations, vendor booths and more.

National Night Out is an annual campaign designed to strengthen neighborhood and law enforcement relationships, while bringing back a sense of community and neighborhood camaraderie.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event should call 254-750-8677.

YMCA blood pressure program

Registration for a Greater Waco YMCA blood pressure self-monitoring program will start at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 19 at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

The a four-month program was created to help adults learn to manage and control their blood pressure through meetings with specially trained staff, self-home observation and nutrition seminars.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.