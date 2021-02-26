Waco-area news briefs: Diabetes education program to start Tuesday

Diabetes program to start Tuesday
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a free five-week program for people with Type 2 Diabetes that explores a new topic each week, will start Tuesday.
It will offer opportunities to get facts from diabetic experts and professional educators and to meet others who have the same concerns.
Classes will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Because of ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, classes can potentially go virtual.
For more information, call 757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Spring break at Dewey Center
Registration is underway for spring break activities for kids at Dewey Community Center on March 8-11, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The program will take place in small groups and is available to kids ages 5-13.
Socially distanced activities will include science experiments, arts and crafts and cooking lessons. Masks are required.
Cost is $35 for the following program dates:
Session A: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 8-11
Session B: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 8-11
Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 750-8677.
Tarleton-Waco to offer free tax help
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco center, Room 212, in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Taxpayers with income up to $55,000 are eligible for free tax return work and e-filing.
Assistance is offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, contact accounting instructor Dan Puhl at 299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.
Litter group to present gift cards
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will distribute $10 gift cards to the homeless community in a special event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The group will meet at the Conoco gas station at 4020 N. Interstate 35 frontage road.
Group W recently held a fundraiser to offer local homeless panhandlers in Waco a $10 gift card from H-E-B as a reward for picking up their area.
