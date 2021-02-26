Waco-area news briefs: Diabetes education program to start Tuesday

Diabetes program to start Tuesday

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a free five-week program for people with Type 2 Diabetes that explores a new topic each week, will start Tuesday.

It will offer opportunities to get facts from diabetic experts and professional educators and to meet others who have the same concerns.

Classes will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. Because of ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines, classes can potentially go virtual.

For more information, call 757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Spring break at Dewey Center

Registration is underway for spring break activities for kids at Dewey Community Center on March 8-11, in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The program will take place in small groups and is available to kids ages 5-13.

Socially distanced activities will include science experiments, arts and crafts and cooking lessons. Masks are required.

Cost is $35 for the following program dates: